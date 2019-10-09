Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 4 winner, Mercy, has said that she still blames herself for the disqualification of Tacha.Recall that Mercy was crowned the winner of BBNaija’ Pepper Dem’ edition on Sunday after she scored the highest votes to defeat Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi.During an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mercy said Biggie called her into the diary room to calm her down during her rift with Tacha.According to her, ” Biggie called me inside the diary room while I and Tacha were arguing for me to sit for a while and calm the situation.“I just told Biggie I was fine and said I wouldn’t say a word after I leave but I failed him.”“I blamed myself for Tacha’s disqualification because I wanted her in the finals. She has her moment but she’s a nice person.“We both understood each other and there is hope for a friendship with her.”Big Brother had disqualified Tacha over act of provocation and violence.Tacha was kicked out following her face-off with Mercy which saw both housemates hurl insults at each other.