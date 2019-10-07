Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ex-housemate, Tacha has reacted to Mercy’s emergence as winner of ‘Pepper Dem’ edition.





Mercy emerged winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition on Sunday after scoring highest votes.





She defeated Mike, Frodd, Seyi and Omashola to emerge winner of reality TV show.





Reacting, Tacha on her Instagram page congratulated Mercy for emerging winner and Mike for being the first runner up.

She wrote, ”Congratulations LAMBORGHINI MERCY. HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. FIRST FEMALE Big BROTHER NAIJA WINNER. @official_mercyeke. I am sincerely happy for you.”





”Congratulations to the cruise Master Mikey @aireyys for emerging 1st runner up. Never an easy feat.Best and prosperous wishes.”









Her disqualification sparked uproars with so many throwing cash gift at the self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt first daughter.

