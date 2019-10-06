Mercy Eke has emerged winner of the fourth edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.





She becomes the fourth winner of the show and the first female to achieve the feat– since its inception — on Sunday night, after polling the highest votes of the five remaining housemates.





The last five housemates were Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola, and Seyi.





Seyi was the first housemate to leave the BBNaija house on Sunday night, while Omashola and Frodd followed suit.

Prior to their eviction, Biggie had briefed the housemates and urged them all to ‘Pepper Dem’ when they get out of the house.





Mercy secured 41.77 percent of the votes to beat Mike, who got 19.94 percent, and emerged winner of the 2019 edition of the reality TV show.





Following her victory, Mercy is expected to go home with:

N30 million cash prize

An SUV from Innoson Motors, Nigerian automaker

A trip to Dubai for two sponsored by TravelBeta

A home make-over courtesy Scanfrost

A year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience

A year’s supply of Indomie noodles and Munch it

A brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

A bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy Bet9ja

Ebuka Uchendu, the BBNaija host, had also disclosed that this year’s edition of the reality TV show got a whopping 240 million votes, while 50 million votes were secured this week.



