As the 2019 BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition comes to a close this Sunday, fans of the five finalists (Mercy, Frodd, Mike, Seyi and Omatshola ), have resorted to campaigning on social media for their favourite housemate.Even celebrities are not left out, as they have pitched tents with their favorite.The show which initially began with 21 excited housemates, saw the inclusion of five more housemates four weeks after and now, 20 evictions and 1 disqualification, left with Frodd, Omashola, Mike, Mercy and Seyi who all stand equal chances of winning the grand prize.Many Nigerians will agree that this edition appears the spiciest and most controversial since the advent of the Big Brother Naija, no thanks to the controversial disqualification of Tacha.After 13 weeks of intense drama, intrigues and fun, whoever emerges the winner will be opened up to new windows of endless opportunities that comes with the platform given the exposure.Let’s take a look at the profiles of the five fortunate finalists.26-year-old Mercy Eke is a video vixen and businesswoman based in Lagos. She loves cooking, swimming, travelling and dancing. No matter the setbacks, Mercy always picks herself up and does her best. “I’m grateful for each and every day. Being alive today is already the highest point of my life”. When she’s not dancing, singing or rapping, Mercy makes time to enjoy her favourite food: white rice and pepper soup. If she had a million dollars in her account, would Sugar still be in the BB Naija game? “Yes, I would. I want the fame. The popularity is very important for my business”.Model and entrepreneur Omashola is originally from Delta State, but now calls Lagos home. He loves playing basketball, cooking and “being in the water, even though I can’t swim”. Putting his life’s motto “If you want it, go get it – don’t just sit down” into action this year, Omashola got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. But the worst happened; she turned him down! Now single and focused on building his brand, Omashalo comes into the Big Brother Naija house ready to make his dreams come true.Mike Edwards is a husband, CEO and athlete who does not know how to quit. The highest point in his life was the day he got married to the love of his life. Mike owns the first black-owned cigar line in the United Kingdom and he’s also a professional athlete. The lowest point in his life was when he was banned from representing Nigeria at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He’d still come to the Big Brother Naija house even if he had a million dollars because he never backs down from a challenge.Chemeka Frodd Okoye is a soft-spoken Investment Adviser and Sales Executive from Anambra State. The 28-year-old believes family is everything and that’s why he lists paying for his mother’s surgery bill as one of the proudest moments of his life. He says nothing can make him quit Big Brother and even if he had a million dollars, he would still participate in the game because “the experience can never be bought.”Oluwaseyi “Seyi” Awolowo has had many highs and lows in his three decades of existence. The bubbly entrepreneur once tried to commit suicide but has since risen above that dark period of his teenage years and has turned his life around. He is committed to his journey of self-acceptance, his girlfriend and his beliefs. He demonstrates the latter with a “Jesus’’ tattoo across his arm. Seeing his own face on a billboard for the first time is one of the highest moments of his life so far.