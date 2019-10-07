Controversial singer, Dencia has slammed Don Jazzy over his comment prior to the announcement of Mercy as the winner of the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show.
The music producer had earlier linked Mercy’s win to ‘bottom power,’ a claim Dencia sees as the objectification of women.
Don Jazzy tweeted:”I know that Mercy has a dope personality. But if she wins nobody should tell me that yansh does not perform wonders. #bbnaija”
In her reaction, Dencia wrote: “We are objectifying women in 2019?If the guy won will they say its the dick that made him win?Women are more than their body parts”
