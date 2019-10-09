



Organisers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 4 has revealed how first runner up Mike defeated Omashola to emerge winner of Arena Friday games.





Fans and viewers accused Big Brother Naija organizers of “robbing” Omashola out of the Arena Games money he should have won and gave it to Mike instead.





Omashola also criticized organisers of the reality show for crowning Mike the winner of the Arena games.





Mike was on Sunday announced as the overall winner of Arena Friday games. Mike won N2m naira.





However, the organisers in a post on their social media page, clarified that Mike won due to accumulative scores from all the weeks of Friday night games.





The post read: “We have been able to clarify that indeed @aireyys won the Arena Games fair and square.





“We note that many (including Mike) were puzzled as to how he emerged the winner of the highly coveted N2 Million Prize. It is imperative that people recall that on some weeks, the games were played in teams and even when Omashola excelled as an individual, the overall performance of his team was averaged and the mean was his individual score for those weeks.





“On these weeks, Mike’s team won thereby making his overall average better than Omashola’s. We trust this helps. Congratulations once again Aireyys on your well-deserved win.”

