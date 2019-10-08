Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy, known by her fans as Mercy Lambo, has received her N25 million SUV for winning the Pepper Dem Gang reality show. The show's winner received her prizes this Tuesday, October 8.







Mercy was dressed in a beautiful green mono strap jumpsuit at the prize presentation. She was also spotted posing beside her brand new SUV, which is a made-in-Nigeria vehicle by manufacturing company known as Innoson Motors.







Lambo, is also now a brand ambassador of Innoson Motors.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday