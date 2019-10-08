 PHOTOS: BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy receives her N25m made-in-Nigeria SUV | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
PHOTOS: BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy receives her N25m made-in-Nigeria SUV

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy, known by her fans as Mercy Lambo, has received her N25 million SUV for winning the Pepper Dem Gang reality show. The show's winner received her prizes this Tuesday, October 8.


Mercy was dressed in a beautiful green mono strap jumpsuit at the prize presentation. She was also spotted posing beside her brand new SUV, which is a made-in-Nigeria vehicle by manufacturing company known as Innoson Motors.

Lambo, is also now a brand ambassador of Innoson Motors.






