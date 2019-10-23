



A son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Adamu Atiku, and Adamawa State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdullahi Adamu Prambe, are top on the list of commissioner nominees sent to the state House of Assembly by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Wednesday.





Governor Fintiri submitted names of 23 nominees whom he requested the Assembly to consider for appointment as his commissioners.





Only on Tuesday, the Assembly approved the governor’s request for permission to appoint 40 special advisers.





While Abdullahi Prembe was nominated from Song, Adamu Atiku was nominated from Jada. Also nominated from Jada is Aloysius Babadoke.





Chika LGA shares with Jada the same luck of having two nominees; they are Elijah Tumba and Ishaya Dabari.





The other nominees include Mohammed Umar (Madagali LGA), Sunday Matthew (Mubi North), Prof Isa Abdullahi (Mubi South), Hassan Kaigama (Maiha), Dr Umar Garba (Hong), Lami Patrick (Gombi), and Usman Diyajo (Girei).





Others are Umaru Daware (Fufore), Ibrahim Mijinyawa (Yola North), Mustapha Musa Jika (Yola South), Sanusi Farouk (Toungo), Bappa Isa (Ganye), Iliya James (Demsa), Sushi Khobe (Numan), Justina Nkom (Lamurde), and Shuaibu Audu (Mayo-Belwa).

