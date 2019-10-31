



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling against Atiku Abubakar, 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Fani-Kayode said though President Muhammadu Buhari won at the apex court, he lost in the Supreme Court of God.





In a tweet, the PDP chieftain wrote: “The Bible says ‘be still and know that I am God!’





“@MBuhari may have ‘won’ in the Supreme Court of man but he has lost in the Supreme Court of God.





“Let us wait and see how things unfold but one thing I am sure of is that the Egyptians we see today, we shall see them no more!”





T he apex court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of the PDP and Atiku against the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate, Buhari.





The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed in his judgment said, “We have examined all the briefs and exhibits for over two weeks.





“And we agreed that there is no merit in this appeal. The appeal is dismissed. Reasons to be given on a date to be announced.”

