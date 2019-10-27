Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed Wednesday, October 30, for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the February 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar; and his running mate, Peter Obi.The party made this known via its official Twitter handle @OfficialPDPNig on Sunday.The party had tweeted: “Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku/@PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”It went ahead to hashtag the United Nations, the United States Embassy in Abuja, and the UK High Commission in Nigeria.