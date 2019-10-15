



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the feud between Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Fatima, daughter of Mamman Daura, has “exposed the leadership failure of the president”.





Fatima had accused Aisha of attacking her inside the presidential villa but the wife of the president defended her action saying such happened because she was denied access to an apartment in the villa.





In a statement on Tuesday, Kola Ologbodiyan, PDP national publicity secretary, described the feud as a “dirty public fight” which had turned Nigeria’s seat of power into a house of comedy.





He said Buhari’s “failure to manage his family until they fought over rooms in the presidential villa is disgraceful.

“The chaos in the Villa further exposes the Buhari Presidency’s poor management of issues and highlights why it has failed monumentally in delivering on any of its responsibilities in governance, thus leaving our dear nation in a shambolic situation in the last five years,” he said.





“The feud further uncovers the impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervade the Buhari Presidency and how the once serious and productive seat of power has been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarter for illegal occupants.”





Ologbodiyan said the in-house quarrel testifies to the struggling Nigerian economy.





He said it also shows that nothing progressive should be expected from the current administration, asking Buhari to apologise to Nigerians.





“Our party notes that our dear nation has suffered enough disgrace from the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP therefore charges President Buhari to immediately apologize to Nigerians for his failures and be ready to vacate office for more competent hands, since it has become obvious that he is leading our country to nowhere.”





The spokesman called on the national assembly to investigate the alleged allocation of rooms in the presidential villa to unofficial persons.





He said the national assembly should not hesitate to implement appropriate sanctions when needed.





“Furthermore, the PDP urges the National Assembly to investigate the alleged abuse of office by President Buhari following revelation that he assigns official facilities in the Presidential villa to unauthorized persons that have no official roles in governance, and apply appropriate sanctions,” he said.





“The PDP also urges the National Assembly to sanitize the Presidential villa by probing allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorized persons, including scammers and corruption fronts in Aso Rock.”





