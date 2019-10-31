 Ask Wizkid about my virginity- Teni declares | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Ask Wizkid about my virginity- Teni declares

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teni the entertainer has directed a fan to Wizkid after the particular fan sought to know about her virginity.

The chubby singer, in a brief chat on Twitter, told the nosy fan who wanted to know about her virginity status to ask Wizzy.

“Teni are you still a virgin?” the fan asked.

She replied: “Ask @wizkidayo

Corroborating Teni’s claim, Wizkid wrote: “Anywhere starboy enter! No dey close again”.


In a recent interview, Teni opened up on why she mentioned Dangote and Otedola in her songs.

According to her: “I grew up being exposed to a lot of culture and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,” she said.



