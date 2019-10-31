Teni are you still a virgin? — oseni opeyemi (@iam__opeyemi) October 31, 2019

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Teni the entertainer has directed a fan to Wizkid after the particular fan sought to know about her virginity.The chubby singer, in a brief chat on Twitter, told the nosy fan who wanted to know about her virginity status to ask Wizzy.“Teni are you still a virgin?” the fan asked.She replied: “Ask @wizkidayoCorroborating Teni’s claim, Wizkid wrote: “Anywhere starboy enter! No dey close again”.In a recent interview, Teni opened up on why she mentioned Dangote and Otedola in her songs.According to her: “I grew up being exposed to a lot of culture and one essential part of that is praise-singing people. I decided to incorporate that practice into my songs so that people could relate more with them,” she said.