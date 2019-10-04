In the news today is Premier League giants Arsenal, who is reportedly hoping to secure the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard as a potential replacement for their German playmaker Mesut Ozil. For this special we teamed up with the team of FootballPredictions.com to get a little extra inside information.





The ex-German International is currently the highest paid Arsenal player in the team with a £350,000-per-week salary, but is yet to cement his spot in Unai Emery's team.

Since the beginning of the Premier League 2019/20 campaign, Mesut Ozil has only been able to register one game as a starter for the team and was notably left out of the squad for their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Monday which was featured in the bet of the day .





The Gunners have been reported to be keen on signing Martin Odegaard from the Los Blancos as they find ways to offload the 30-year-old German playmaker, according to report emerging from Spanish outlet Eldesmarque.





Odegaard, who made a name for himself right after making his professional club and international debut at the age of 15 back in 2015, joined Real Madrid in 2015 after having a short trial with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.





But lift with the Los Blancos has not been great, as he has only been able to register two appearances for the club before being sent out on a loan to Heerenveen, Vitesse and now back to the La Liga with Real Sociedad, where he has been putting up an amazing performance this season.





With Real Madrid placing a huge value of £71million on the young midfielder, Arsenal is currently facing their own battle of how best to offload Mesut Ozil , who his wages are playing a major part in the battle.





However, Arsenal will have to act fast should they become more desperate to sign the young Norwegian midfielder as fierce competition comes from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Cityzens are currently looking for a potential replacement for David Silva, who will be leaving the club by the end of the 2019/20 campaign.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday