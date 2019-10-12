



The Nigeria army says it has neutralised at least 39 armed bandits in two different operations in Zamfara in the last six days.





Oni Orisan, spokesman of operation Hadarin Daji, told NAN that the operations were carried out in Bakura and Anka axis of the state.





According to him, 19 of the bandits were killed in an encounter with the army in the bushes of Anka while the 20 were killed in Bakura.





Orisan reiterated that the soldiers will not attack any repentant bandit.

He, however, said unrepentant bandits who carry guns and move around in large numbers will be treated as hostile.





He advised them to surrender their arms to constituted authorities and embrace the peace initiative of the state government.





Bello Matawalle, governor of the state, had embarked on a peace and reconciliation initiative with bandits in order to reduce the spate of kidnappings and restore peace in the state.





The initiative, according to the governor, had yielded positive results with banditry reducing greatly in many of the communities.





Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, had recently promised that the army will continue to work for the sustenance of peace in the state.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday