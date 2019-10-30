The Nigerian Army has regarded as ‘Fake Alert’ a viral post of planned nationwide ‘Operation Positive Identification’ (OPI) exercise credited to the Armed Forces.
In a social media post, the Army informed the public that the security advisory which is supposed to commence from November 1, 2019, to December 23, 2019, should be disregarded.
The advisory which was doctored with the Army logo was quoted as “Planned Nationwide Military Operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces.
It added that residents should move around with valid means of identification, and obey all directives by security agent
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.