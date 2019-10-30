



The Nigerian Army has regarded as ‘Fake Alert’ a viral post of planned nationwide ‘Operation Positive Identification’ (OPI) exercise credited to the Armed Forces.In a social media post, the Army informed the public that the security advisory which is supposed to commence from November 1, 2019, to December 23, 2019, should be disregarded.The advisory which was doctored with the Army logo was quoted as “Planned Nationwide Military Operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces.“It has been officially declared that effective from 1st November 2019 to 23rd December 2019, residents shall witness large numbers of uniformed Nigerian Army Personnel parading the roads in an exercise known as OPI”It added that residents should move around with valid means of identification, and obey all directives by security agent