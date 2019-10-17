



A young lady (name withheld), who graduated from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta has recounted how she was raped and robbed at her residence in Iju, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State.According to the rape victim, the incident happened around 4am last Thursday in a house, she said belonged to her elder brother.While confiding in our correspondent, the 30-year-old lady, said her brother had travelled, making her the only one in the house at the time of the ugly incident.“I was the only one at home when this unfortunate incident happened. They broke the door and gained entrance into our house.“One of them forcefully had carnal knowledge of me with a threat to kill me if I tried to resist him or shout.“I narrowly escaped another rape by another member of the gang as they left in hurry, carting away all we had,” she said amid tears.According to her, the armed men made away with items like television sets, android phones, a laptop computer, a power generator, some cash, food stuff among others.The thieves, it was gathered, had a field day as they reportedly moved from one house to another in the neighbourhood to dispossess people of their belongings without any resistance from anybody.It was learnt that some female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members living in the area were also robbed.The victim informed that she reported the incident at the Iju Police Station.She, however, expressed displeasure that the police took no steps as they only asked her to go home after writing down her complaints.Her words: “I reported the robbery aspect of this incident at the Iju Police Station at daybreak. I was so ashamed that I couldn’t tell them I was raped.“But to my surprise, the police didn’t do anything. They just told me to go home. They didn’t even follow me to the scene of the crime. They showed no concern. In fact, they’re ready to collect money from me.“My phone was among what was stolen from me. With that, they can easily track these unfortunate individuals. But they didn’t do anything. It’s so appalling. I can’t still get over this evil that befell me. I cry day and night. I have gone to the hospital to treat myself. It’s just too sad. I just hope these conmen could be arrested. I want justice. My heart bleeds for justice.”The School of Management graduate, who just finished her one year mandatory youth service, said she had not been able to sleep in the same house since the day of the incident, saying “I am still being haunted by the pictures of the sad incident.”Efforts to hear from the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, has not yielded any result as a text message sent to him was not replied.