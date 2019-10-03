Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has rejected the Wednesday tribunal ruling which affirmed the incumbent governor and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, as the duly elected governor of the state.In a press statement issued by the Sokoto State Chairman of the party, Honourable Isa Sadiq Achida, to journalists in Sokoto on Thursday, the party maintained that the entire judgement is rejected.The one-page statement said, “The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressive Congress wishes to state categorically that it rejects the ruling.“We believe that the judgement has turned justice on its head.“Our lawyers are studying details of the judgement, with a view to filing an appeal at the appropriate court of law.”The party, however, called on its teeming supporters across the state to continue to remain calm and be peaceful, saying the party will explore all available legal means to reclaim its stolen mandate.“We wish to thank all our members for their continued support and loyalty, we remain committed to defending your interest at all times,” the statement added.