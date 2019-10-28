



The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has rubbished the petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against its National Leader, Bola Tinubu.





The state chapter of the ruling party dared those behind the petition to come up with proof that Tinubu had stolen any money.





The convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju had on Friday submitted a petition to the EFCC to investigate Tinubu over the source of money allegedly conveyed in bullion vans to his residence during the 2019 Presidential election.





In the petition, the group had said: “To the best of our knowledge, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a private citizen who ordinarily should not be seen with a convoy of Bullion Vans.









“What are Bullion Vans doing in the house of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?





“Who owns the content, believing to be cash in the Bullion Vans that were seen entering the house of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of Nigerian presidential elections?





“Has the commission, based on its core mandates, investigated the source of the Bullion Vans?





Adeyanju had called on the commission to swing into action and begin an investigation into the appearance of those Bullion Vans.





“We cannot as a nation have two separate rules for fighting corruption, one for those opposed to the ruling party and another for supporters of the government,” he had said.





Reacting, the spokesperson of the party in Lagos State, Abiodun Salami, however, dismissed the petition against Tinubu.





Speaking with Daily Trust, yesterday, Salami said: “Let them come up with the proof. The man is a private citizen and he has been out of government for the past 12 years.





“If he has decided to spend his money on his party, how is that a problem? Let them come up with a proof that somebody’s money is missing.”

