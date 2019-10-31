



The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters to remain calm over the loss of two National Assembly seats to the PDP.





The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, on Wednesday, nullified the election of Senator representing Sokoto South, Abubakar Tambuwal and member representing Bodinga/Dange Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency, Aliyu Shehu.





The Appellate Court also declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for Sokoto South Senatorial District and Dange-Shune/Tureta/Bodinga Federal Constituency winners of the elections.





Reacting, APC State Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida said the party would study the Court of Appeal verdicts on the cases and respond appropriately.





“The judgements in respect of Sokoto North and South Federal Constituency, as well as those in respect of Sokoto South Senatorial District and Bodinga Dange/Shuni Tureta Federal Constituency appeared to be clear miscarriage of justice.





”APC appeals to all our supporters to continue to remain calm and law abiding, these are virtues known to be in our character,” NAN quoted Achida as saying.

“The APC is examining the judgements and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we defend all the seats won by our party through votes freely cast by Sokoto people,” he added.

