



Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has pointed out why the All Progressives Congress, APC, lost control of some states.





Sagay observed that the aggressive behaviour and approach of Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, towards members made the party lose control of some state. He said the party will lose most of the states it currently controls if the for Edo State governor continues to handle issues the same way.





Speaking with Daily Independent, the PACAC Chairman recalled that Oshiomhole once ignored his advice on the need to be less combative in dealing with APC members.





He said: “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching and all these aggressive behaviour.





“In a leadership position, you need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained.





“Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method.





“I told him this but he ignored it. Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday