



Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state, says some members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja are using federal government resources to undermine the party and his administration.





At a stakeholders’ meeting attended by all the 34 local government chairmen and executives of the party in the state, the governor said lack of discipline within the party may lead to its extinction.





He said the party needed total overhaul.





“The state chapter of the APC and the administration were dragged to court against the party’s laid down rules and regulations which stipulate expulsion for anyone who does so. We were dragged up to the Supreme Court twice,” he said.





“Federal government money was used to fight us and that is what is being used still to fight us, because we are aware of what is happening. We are here, some of those that lost the primary election in 2015 have not set their feet in Katsina State since.





“We won’t allow them to use that as opportunity to cause disruption in our state politically or administratively.”





The governor also said the same people colluded with the PDP during his case at the election petition tribunal with a view to upturning his victory.





“These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries to cause chaos and disruption that will get to the national headquarters of the APC where they will use money to get their way. This is what is happening in APC,” he said.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday