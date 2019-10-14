



Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has reacted to the All Progressives Congress, APC’s attack on the opposition and its declaration that Nigeria was becoming a one party State.





The Coalition said that APC is frustrated over its (CUPP) exposure of their plan to force the Supreme Court to alter the seniority rule in composition of the panel of Supreme Court justices to sit on Atiku’s Appeal.





CUPP said that the ruling party should stop day-dreaming of a one party state and third term.





According to the coalition, the attack on opposition is a sign of APC’s failed agenda to build one party state and launch third term for President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Nigeria will never allow them build a Museveni or Paul Biya country here.

In a statement on Monday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, CUPP advised APC to shut up and fix Nigeria since they have no opposition.





CUPP was reacting to a statement credited to the APC that Nigeria under its government is becoming a one party state.





The statement added, “We also note the uncharitable words used by the party’s spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in describing the CUPP which has remained a thorn in the flesh of the APC government whose sole agenda is to subdue the legislature, judiciary, the media, opposition members and those it feels makes it accountable.





“The party’s outburst against opposition parties did not come to us as a surprise. The APC has shown that it is pained by CUPP’s recent exposure of its plan to alter the seniority tradition of selecting Supreme Court justices who sit on presidential election appeal, hence the outburst.





“The attack by the APC is part of the party’s failed evil agenda to turn Nigeria to a one party state and to get third term for President Muhamadu Buhari.





“We want the APC to know that this unwarranted attack will not deter us from continuing to expose all the evil plans of this government.





“We advise the party to forget these evil agenda because they will not materialise in Nigeria.





“Nigerians will not allow enemies of the country to build a Museveni or Paul Biya country here. They should stop their day dreaming.





“We also ask the party, since it claimed it has no opposition, to settle down and fix Nigeria. This is the least Nigerians expect from them. Or are they blaming their supposed lack of opposition as the cause of their woeful performance?”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday