A former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on Saturday called for support for the recent closure of Nigeria’s land borders by President Muhammadu, saying it could promote a homegrown policy and boost the economy.Anyaoku, who made the call at the 2019 Investiture of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos, explained that the country would experience a positive turnaround in its economy if Nigerians curbed their appetite for imported goods.“We should support our foreign border closure by President Muhammadu Buhari and its ultimate importance to the home grown policy,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted the elder statesman to have said.Anyaoku added, “It is clear that the abundant variety of Nigeria’s natural resources and our large population constitute adequate phases for the country’s economic prosperity, if the federal and state governments can show a determination to provide the necessary policy and practical support.“And also, if our citizens can be persuaded or even coerced through regulation into curbing their appetite for imported, rather than locally produced goods, there will be a tremendous turnaround in the economy.”