Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is optimistic Anthony Joshua can regain the world titles he surrendered in the June shocking defeat by Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz jnr.He hinged his confidence on the caliber of helpers that have been recruited to help the Nigeria born British boxer prepare for the all-important December 7 re-match in Saudi Arabia.He believes the sparring partners helping to tinker Joshua into shape for the showdown are equal to the task.‘It’s madness. There’s eight weeks to go, and he’s been in camp for four weeks already,’ Hearn recently told Fino Boxing. ‘A lot of early sparring now is replicating the style of Ruiz.‘Last time we had probably three weeks of sparring, and it was tough to find a guy like Ruiz, because there aren’t many like him,’Small, a little bit chubby, fast hands, and really good on the inside. Now we’ve replicated that, I feel like the preparation is going to be great,” he enthusedThe ‘chubby’ sparring partner brought in to help Anthony Joshua’s preparations for his money-spinning rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr appears to be heavyweight Timothy Moten.The 27-year-old American is currently training at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, where Joshua is based with Coach Rob McCracken.Eddie Hearn revealed this week that new sparring partners designed to replicate Ruiz’s body shape and style have been flown in to work with JoshuaMoten, who has won all of his five professional contests, has uploaded several videos where he was working out in the Sheffield gym.The heavyweight boxer’s stature is similar to Ruiz’s, although he is three inches smaller than the Mexican.He has also been training with Coach Angel Fernandez – who has reportedly been drafted in to work with Joshua for this camp – and was filmed hitting the pads with him in the English Institute of Sport gym this week.