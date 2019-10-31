



Lawyer to immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday appeared during the sitting of the joint committee of the state House of Assembly probing expenditures of the past governor but was not allowed into the committee room.





The joint committee has, however, adjourned its probe indefinitely in deference to a state high court ruling Wednesday morning that status-quo should be maintained.





The lawyer, Mr. Olaniran Obele from the chambers of Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), Counsel to former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, protested that they were not allowed into the committee meeting.





Speaking with the press at the Assembly Complex, Obele said, “We came to represent Ambode but the officials of the House of Assembly in a military manner prevented us from entering the committee room.

“We brought processes from the court and letters to serve on the committee chairman and the Speaker but they refused to accept validly issued court document, letter containing what the court has said to them but we were not allowed to go in.





“The former governor respects the House, he has sent his lawyer to inform the committee set up by the House that this is what transpired in the court, it is out of courtesy that we have come.





“We were around, while the preliminary of the proceeding was on, but we were not allowed in. We didn’t come here to submit court proceedings alone, but we came to represent the former governor. If they didn’t take any step, we don’t have problem with that, but it would be very sad if they took any action.”





Recall that the court gave its ruling Wednesday in response to the prayers of former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who sued the Assembly, which summoned him to appear before its committee yesterday over the purchase of 820 buses without the approval of the House.





The House had threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Ambode if he fails to appear on Wednesday after a public invitation advertised in about ten newspapers.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday