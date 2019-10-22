Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged a former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, and his son, Faisal, with various offences before the Federal High Court in Abuja.It was learnt on Monday that the ex-pension chief and his 20-year-old son would be arraigned before Justice Okon Abang on Friday.Details of the charges were not clear as of the time of filing this report on Monday but it was learnt that the anti-graft agency filed separate set of charges against Maina and his son.Maina and his son were, on September 30, 2019, arrested at an Abuja hotel by the Department of State Services and subsequently handed them over to the EFCC on October 2 for further investigation and prosecution on allegations of fraud and money laundering to the tune of N2.1bn.Before he was arrested by the DSS, Maina had evaded arrest for over four years.The EFCC, on October 7, obtained an order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Bwari, Abuja to keep Maina and his son in custody for an initial period of 14 days.Maina’s name was mentioned as an accomplice who was at large but not charged as a co-defendant in the case of 24 counts bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretence, instituted before the Federal High Court in Abuja in July 2015, against a former Head of Service of the Federation, Steve Oronsaye, Osarenkhoe Afe, Fredrick Hamilton and Global Services Limited.