



Alhaji Balarabe Musa, a one time governor of Kaduna state in the Second Republic, has stated that most if not all present crop of Nigerian politicians are only out to serve their selfish interests and milk Nigeria dry.





He said this recently while speaking at the 19th memorial lecture of late Chief Josiah Sunday Olawoyin, in Offa, Kwara.

His words: “only the alliance of progressive political opposition parties can bailout the country and make the current democracy to succeed.”





He added, “there is no basis of comparison between politicians of the colonial times and the first republic on one hand and the subsequent republics on the other. “Even though the first republic governance was characterized by semi feudalism and conservatism, there was credible leadership and concern for the people.”

