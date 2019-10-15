



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday reacted to the leaked video of Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari being locked up in a room in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Recall that a footage had last week surfaced online of Aisha been angry after a disagreement with Mamman Daura, the president’s cousin, some months ago.





The First lady was seen complaining about being denied access to her apartment.





In the clip, Aisha said: “This is the villa. We have over 200 soldiers guarding us, over 200 policemen. Why do you have to lock this door? What for, what for? Enough is enough. Let me know when you are leaving this place, let me know.”

Mrs Buhari, however, confirmed the authenticity of the video on Sunday while addressing journalists in Abuja.





According to the president’s wife,”The video was an old video. The event happened. It was me…actually, it happened in the villa”.





Reacting to the leaked video, Fatima, one of the daughters of Daura’s daughter accused Aisha Buhari of attacking her inside the presidential villa in Abuja, while disclosing what transpired that led to the recording of the footage.





Fatima said she least expected her to act in a violent manner in the first place.





However, Fani-Kayode condemned those who leaked the video to the public.





In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode wrote: “I never make comments about the wives and children of my political adversaries because I do not think that it is right or proper. However, I must say the following: those who recorded and leaked the video of @aishambuhari losing her cool in the Villa are shameless and despicable.





“What happens in the home of @MBuhari is a private matter and it is not anyone else’s business. There ought to be a certain level of decency and decorum even in politics. What happens between Buhari, his wife and children is entirely their problem. We should leave his family alone.”

