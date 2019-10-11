Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari on Friday joined millions of girls around the world to celebrate 2019’s international day of the girl child, even as rumours of President Muhammadu Buhari marrying another wife continues to spread across the nation.The rumours emerged from the Aso Rock that Buhari will be getting married in a very quiet ceremony to Sadia Umar Farouq, the current Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management on Friday.This is following the continued absence of the current First Lady, Aisha who has been out of the Presidential Villa since her trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom (UK).While sources at the Presidency has confirmed that the news is fake, it has not stopped the rumours from spreading like wildfire.Joining in talking about the rumours, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan believes that it could be true that Buhari is taking another wife to replace Aisha.In a series of tweets, Omokri stated, “2nd wife? Could that be why she has been in England all this time? Apparently, the second wife story is true.“What cant be confirmed is the date of the wedding fatiha. This man shouldn’t tempt his Creator. He just recovered from serious ill health and now he wants to add another yarinya! Second Term, Second Wife! Baba o!“Apparently, @THISDAYLIVE broke the story this Sunday, but few noticed. I didn’t know he had stamina like this. And he even gave the new yarinya post! I hope I am invited to the wedding Fatiha. A man who just recovered. Pray we dont hear stories that touch!“When he said he was “working hard”, we thought it was government work. We did not know it was, let us just say extra curricular activities. Ha! Hard worker! Baba I hail o. Remember what happened to your mentor, Abacha? We don’t want stories that touch“Queen Esther wants to take the place of Queen Vashti! We just hope that the incoming wife will not do what PEPT could not do o! We did not know that this was what he meant when he said #NextLevel! We pray this ‘hard work’ will not end in a London clinic!“.@PaulKagame is working hard to make Rwanda GREAT and somebody here is working hard to make Nigeria’s population GREATER. And he will he lying to us that he is “working hard” for us.’. No wonder. The man has been unusually excited these days. Bedroom power!”While First Lady Aisha did not touch on the rumours making the rounds in her statement to celebrate the 2019’s international day of the girl child, she expressed happiness in the progress being made in the area of activism by girls to protect their gender.The statement reads: “Today, I join millions of girls around the world to celebrate this year’s international day of the girl child, the theme for this year is “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable”.“I am happy to note the progress that has been made in the area of activism by girls to protect their gender. I want to state that more needs to be done especially to address gender based violence which seems to be more pronounced recently. All hands must be on deck to achieve this”.