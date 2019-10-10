Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Former Nigerian International Friday Ekpo has called on the NFF to rebuild the national teams, by focusing on structural reforms from the youth levels.Ekpo decried the quality of Nigeria’s men’s national teams and identified the U17s as the source of establishing a greater Super Eagles.In an interview with brila the former Winger said,”Nigerian football at the under age levels aren’t doing to well and I believe we should start to build from ground up so our senior team can be very solid again.”He also took a swipe at players who “cut their ages” so they can be eligible to play in age grade competitions.“The Nigerians who played against Messi at age grade levels, where are they now?,” he queried.“Messi is 31 (32 actually) and still active. Those who cut their ages to become eligible to play at the under 20s have not been as crafty to stay active.“So, it’s at that level we must get things right, and build it up to the Super Eagles.”