Veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba has renewed appeal for financial assistance for his medical treatment.Recall that months back, business tycoon, Femi Otedola announced he would foot the medical expenditures of the actor who was reportedly diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Tuesday revealed that Daba’s health has taken a nosedive.“We use this medium to appeal to you, our great people to lend a helping hand to our ailing TV Personality.May your love for our fellow human beings be eternally rewarded as we pray for a swift healing of our friend, Sadiq.“Please send your support to the dedicated account and send the alert through messenger,” Okei-Odumakin wrote, adding that they have a N1million target”On 3rd February 2018, Daba joined Project Pink Blue to walk against cancer to commemorate World Cancer Day.