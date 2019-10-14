Ikeja Electric (IE) has signed a bilateral agreement with residents of Ikeja government reserved area (GRA) to supply them 24-hour electricity.





The electricity distribution company announced this on its Twitter page on Saturday.





“Ikeja Electric signs bilateral Power Agreement with Ikeja GRA.

…Residents to enjoy up to 24 hours of supply daily,” the company said.



In August, IE had signed a premium power agreement with residents of Magodo Estate in the state.





This resulted in a 24-hour supply of electricity in the area with residents commending the power company for the initiative.





The premium power initiative is a power purchase agreement under the Willing Buyer, Willing Seller initiative issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).





It entails a commitment to specific service level standards while the customer agrees to pay a tariff that is above the current multi year tariff order (MYTO) tariff.

