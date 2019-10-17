



Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, said he would demolish one of the model schools built in Ilaro by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, saying the building is structurally defective.





Abiodun, who disclosed this at the Ogun West senatorial district town hall meeting on 2020 budget, however, assured that the school would be reconstructed.





At the event held in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area, the governor also promised to revisit and revive the abandoned Gateway Hotel, Ota whose concessioning was terminated by the Amosun administration.





The meeting, attended by traditional, religious and political leaders as well as representatives of market associations, professional bodies, civil society organisations and student unions, was held to harness the contributions of citizens across all critical sectors for the 2020 budget.

Abiodun vowed not to allow the resources of the state used for capital projects to be frittered away under any guise.





He assured the gathering that his administration will replace the structurally defective model school in Ilaro with a standard facility to serve as technical and vocational education training centre.





Abiodun said the the need to demolish the model college was due to the recommendations of a committee he set up to look into contracts awarded under the past administration.





He, however, said his actions were not to witch-hunt Amosun or anybody, but to make sure the resources of the state did not waste away.

