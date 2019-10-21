



Musa Rabo, the assistant commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force kidnapped on Saturday, has regained freedom.





Frank Mba, force spokesman, disclosed this in a statement.





Mba said two suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction of Rambo, adding that investigation was ongoing.





“Mus Rabo abducted over the weekend was today 20th October 2019 rescued unhurt. The officer was successfully rescued this evening by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF,” the statement read.

“Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.





“The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident. He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road.





“He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident!”





Rabo is the head of Suleja area command of the police in Niger.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday