



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress showed insensitivity by criticising the proposed N8 billion reconstruction of Lagos/Iwo road interchange by Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state.





On Friday at Adogba Central Mosque, Makinde announced the government’s plan to embark on the project which he said would be completed in a year to decongest the area and to also give the state a face-lift.





But the APC described the governor’s plan to spend N8 billion on the project as “a misplaced priority as well as an attempt to squander government resources”.





Reacting in a statement issued by Akeem Olatunji, state publicity secretary of the PDP, the party said the APC showed utter disregard for the state’s economy, ”which has been bleeding as a result of the loss of man-hours due to traffic congestion at the interchange”, by its criticism.

“Our immediate response to the show of shame by the APC, whose governor, Abiola Ajimobi spent eight years romancing the Iwo road problem was to show pity and educate them on the forward-looking approach already adopted by Governor Makinde in solving the problem of that Interchange,” the statement read.





“The criticisms by the APC show clear indication that the disregard shown to that road by the immediate past government led by the party was sanctioned by leaders of the APC, a clear show of insensitivity to the plight of commuters who daily waste lots of man-hours trying to wade through the sea of traffic around the interchange.





“We do not know when APC elements became the record keepers of the Oyo State Executive Council, such that they know which contract has been debated, approved or tabled.





“We as the party that sired the performing government in Oyo State have made necessary checks and discovered that Governor Seyi Makinde is not only on point with the decision to reconstruct Iwo Road, he has also shown his humane character by choosing to directly explain the developmental objectives to the people in Iwo Road.





“It would shock the APC to note that the people who worship at Adogba Mosque and others who would be affected by the demolition exercise have gladly adopted the Governor’s decision following the interface.





“We are reassured by the fact that contrary to the profligate, mindless and clueless administration foisted on Oyo state by the APC in the last eight years, which could not proffer a single problem to the challenge of Iwo Road, the government of the PDP has in less than five months designed and started implementing a holistic solution to the perennial Iwo Road Traffic problem.”





