This is coming after BBC Africa Eye released a 13 minutes video documentary which exposed two west African lecturers involved in sexual harassment.





In the video, Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer and former sub-dean of faculty of art at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was caught on camera sexually harassing Kiki Mordi, an undercover reporter who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker in the institution.





In reaction to the video documentary, Nigerians on Twitter shared personal similar experiences while calling for a halt of sexual harassment in higher institutions across the country.

“I didn’t even know I was crying until the video ended. This was my reality for 4 years with over 10 different lecturers. Thank you @bbcafrica and especially @kikimordi for doing work to make sure the cycle stops with us. This is brilliant work.,” a user tweeted.





Olashile Abayomi-Wealth, another twitter user @thefire ofOla narrated how she was harassed for having distinction in one of her academic courses.





“I was sexually harrassed solely because I had an A in his course. I was forcibly kissed because the other one said “Olashile, You are too smart for your age” Another grabbed my boobs just because “See your skin, I’m sure these breasts will be fresh” Speak of what you know,” she tweeted.



And I'm sorry you had to go through that. No one deserves to be sexually harassed at their place of learning or anywhere else! #SexForGrades ends with us!

One gave me an 'F' for refusing to sleep with him... A year later he texts me ' you refused to sleep with me as a student, we can work out something now that you are a corper — Ceec (@Ceecladiva) October 7, 2019

I was meant to graduate 2017 but I kept failing this particular 2 courses taught by the same lecturer. Somehow he got caught with another student and got sacked and I had an A and B in those courses. 2 years of my life wasted cos I refused to smash — Stirphaneeh (@Stirphaneeh_) October 7, 2019



Another lady said of her free grade lecturer.

"He said he was taking a shower waiting for me while masturbating,"Another lady said of her free grade lecturer. #SexForGrades documentary by BBC

I have just read the story on #SexForGrades across public tertiary institutions in many West African countries. This is unacceptable, and requires systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour. https://t.co/uBEOHBXKEd October 7, 2019

One gave me an E for IT defence, he told me to come after others had finished their defence. I refused to he gave me E for a 4unit course. Some times I don't think it's beauty, I think it's about "how many babes I can bed before they leave here". — modinat busari (@abolorerazaq) October 7, 2019

I had 3 extra years cos one lecturer Dr Kemi Emina wanted to sleep with two course mates of mine and they rebuffed his advances by claiming I was their boyfriend. Didn’t find out till when he left DELSU, me thought I was just failing😭😱 — 🏋️‍♀️🔊🥺YipLee (@thefollowcome) October 7, 2019

A certain schmuck almost made me get an extra year. Booda apooda didn't see my beauty from 200lv until 400lv... Mehn! I was frustrated. Was it the hide and seek game, or me dressing like an old woman just to make him see there was no beauty for him? Omo mehn! I fasted and prayed — H. U. M. A. N. 👽 (@Symply6) October 7, 2019

Ahhh the great 'Bolo'... Got some carry overs because i didn't organise for him.

Also had to step in for a friend and tell him she was my cousin and so couldn't go there.

Bag of rice, sharwarma, orange juice on the odd occasion just to appease. — ogunmex (@ogunmex) October 7, 2019

Dr Boniface from Unilag😂😂 guy presses breasts while writing down Bible quotations for sermon what a guy #SexForGrades October 7, 2019

Most of the lecturers at my University have foams in their offices for easy bedding. #SexForGrades October 7, 2019



Elizabeth’s just. Allowed me get F for collective bargaining with her big yansh claiming am her boi friend my cgpa just dey slow, I had to bring in the big guns to talk to this lecturer. Before I was off the hook — qūòtídîãńŁöćkjåw🦀 (@adisababs0) October 7, 2019

Almost every female I knew were harassed in school at one point or another. I was too 🤷🏽‍♀️



Sigh 😔 — Hébè (@merrybelz) October 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Facebook users have stormed the timeline of the lecturer and expressed their grievances through comments on his posts.





Mary Oluwafolakemi Esho wrote: “Wolf in sheeps clothing… spoiling Christianity for us… May God attend to your case and give you proper judgment for tarnishing the image of the PULPIT…”





Laye Camara, another Facebook user, commented on the lecturer’s post saying “I live abroad and I saw this scandal on BBC is a shame on our institution is a shame on those fake men of gods not God.. is a shame on our lecturers.. this has been goin on for years and is like a normal norm now in Nigeria various institutions.. Some defenders will still come and say,.. speak not against the anointed.. I’m waiting for you guys..”





Abiona Boluwaji Taichi also commented that ” is this what the bible says? Exploiting innocent girls for your sexual desires. You are a disgrace to humanity.”

