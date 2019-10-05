



Cannabis oil is very beneficial and is considered as one of the most effective oils for the treatment of certain conditions and illnesses.





Researchers believe there are at least two active chemicals in cannabis that have medicinal applications: cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, impacts the brain without a high, and tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, has pain relieving properties.





Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, and causes the sensation of getting “high” that’s often associated with marijuana. However, unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive.





This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.





CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.





It’s gaining momentum in the health and wellness world, with some scientific studies confirming it may help treat a variety of ailments like chronic pain and anxiety.





Here are 5 health benefits of CBD oil that are backed by scientific evidence:





1. Pain reliever

Cannabis oil is often suggested for people who suffer from chronic pain, inflammation and occasionally in emergency pain relief. Those suffering from cancer often turn to cannabis oil or cannabis-related products when they need relief from the pain of the chemotherapy or the disease itself.





A Canadian study which was published in 2010 demonstrated that cannabis could be used to treat those who were suffering from chronic pain. The study involved 23 adult subjects who were experiencing neuropathic pain as a result of surgery or trauma. Over the 2-week duration, subjects were selected at random and treated with cannabis in 4 different levels of potency. The results demonstrated that when taken 3 times each day, cannabis was able to significantly decrease the severity of pain, as well as improve sleeping patterns.





2. Improves heart health

Cannabis oil contains antioxidant properties that could provide beneficial treatment for heart-related ailments.





Animal studies have demonstrated that treatment with cannabis oil may prevent some cardiovascular diseases, including atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and strokes. In 2014, a British research team found that the results of these animal studies were also applicable to human heart conditions. They demonstrated that cannabinoids could cause the blood vessels to relax and dilate which allowed for improved circulation and reduced blood pressure.





3. Eases anxiety

One of the most popular and well-known uses of cannabis oil is for the purpose of relief from anxiety and stress. The natural compounds found in cannabis oil are effective for releasing relaxing the mind, releasing hormones associated with please, reducing feelings of stress and making users feel calm and relaxed.





4. Protects against skin conditions

Cannabis oil can be applied topically to promote healthy skin appearance. When used in this way, the oil can help stimulate the shedding of older skin cells and encourage the growth of new ones to replace them.





Thanks to its ability to reduce stress, cannabis oil can help prevent some types of skin diseases that break out during times of anxiety such as eczema or rosacea.





5. Proven to treat certain cancers

Cancer is the most destructive disease in medical history with a cure still yet to be found.





However, there are many alternative practitioners claiming that natural cures already exist. Many have spoken about the immense potential for cannabis oil to be used successfully in cancer treatment.





Scientists have discovered that some cannabinoids have a variety of positive effects under laboratory conditions, including:

Triggering the death of cancer cells through apoptosis

Preventing the division of cancer cells

Preventing new blood vessels from becoming tumors

Reducing the risk of cancer cells spreading through the body and penetrating healthy neighboring tissue.

Although it is not yet medically recognised as a cure, it's effects are undeniable. There is strong evidence to suggest that cannabis products can have very positive effects on the healing process for those suffering from cancer.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday