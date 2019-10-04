Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A 344-year-old tortoise, popularly known as Alagba, in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State died on Thursday.The tortoise, which was the oldest in Africa, was ill for a few days before her demise.Alagba became a popular breed upon ascension of the throne of the current Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi.The tortoise had its own good shelter and health support during its sojourn on earth.Confirming the death, the Private Secretary to the monarch, Toyin Ajamu said the tortoise, which attracted people from all walks of life, would be greatly missed, not only by the palace household but by everyone who came in contact with her.He said, “Alagba had lived in the palace for centuries. The tortoise played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso.“Alagba became popular because Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun of ogbomosoland, used his personal resources to cater for her well-being.“The tortoise had two staff members of the palace dedicated to her.“ On a daily basis, Alagba had tourists visiting her from different part of the world.“The palace household, Ogbomoso community and stakeholders in the tourism sector are mourning Alagba’s passage.”The palace secretary explained that plans were underway to preserve Alagba’s body for historical records.