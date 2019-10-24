



Bishop Abraham Udeh of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc Nnewi, has revealed that the North would allow the South East become president in 2023.





Udeh disclosed that there is a Hausa-Fulani agenda to allow an Igbo man become President, subject to their control.





The cleric, who said he saw this in the Spiritual realm, however, insisted that the South East wants the actualisation of Biafra and not the Presidency in 2023.





Udeh admonished people of the South East to embrace the push for the actualisation of Biafra, irrespective of their calling or social status.

He stated this while reeling out prophecies to his members on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State.





The cleric claimed that the move for Biafra was being frustrated by the Hausa-Fulani oligarchy.





He said, “The Igbo rejected the option of a president of Igbo extraction and rather faced the actualization of Sovereign State of Biafran with one mind.





“I saw in the spiritual realm an Hausa-Fulani agenda to allow an Igbo man to be elected president in 2023 only to be subjected to the control of the North.





“I also saw people from the Arab countries in collaboration with Moslems in Nigeria working against the actualization of Biafra in the spiritual realm, and hardening the hearts of prominent Igbo leaders not to have interest in Biafran struggle.”





He also assured that he would never subscribe to violence in order to achieve Biafra.





Udeh lamented that agitations for freedom has been left in the hands of people in the lower cadre in society while the middle and upper classes who believed they were comfortable had remained silent.





“Most people in the religious circle are not talking. Our politicians are not talking. We need this freedom now,” he said.

