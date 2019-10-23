



The Senate on Tuesday queried the allocation of N600 million to Distribution Companies (Discos) by the Federal Ministry of Power in the 2020 budget.





According to the Senate, allocating such money to Discos was less than acceptable against the backdrop that they have already been privatized.





Speaking during 2020 Budget Defence of Ministry of Power, Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswam, expressed dissatisfaction with the allocation of N600 million to privatized companies saying “the money you are spending to upgrade the ‘Discos’ ought not to come from ministry because they have been privatized.”





Responding on the budget of N600 million to the ‘Discos’, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Power, Louis Edozien, who justified the inclusion of N600 million in the 2020 budget for ‘Discos’, said that the money was part of the agreement, the Power Ministry had with them.





Speaking earlier, the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, said the ministry would give the Mambila Power Project special attention and ensure all power projects across the country would be sped up to ensure that Nigerians enjoy quality power supply in 2020.





The Minister said, ”The problem of Power supply to Nigerians is endemic and has continued to persist despite several measures especially by the present administration to mitigate the situation.





“It is a Nigerian problem. It affects all of us. There is no need for blame games. No need to look back. All Nigerians irrespective of their spheres of responsibility must contribute their quota in tackling all issues affecting the Sector.”





Mamman appealed to the Senate and distinguished Members of the Committee to give the ministry the cooperation and support to address the knotty issues confronting the power sector.

