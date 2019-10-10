



After two days of debate, the House of Representatives has passed the 2020 budget for second reading.





The bill was extensively debated by members of the House for two days straight, and when it was put to vote by the Presiding officer, Idris Wase, the “ayes” had it.





The Deputy Speaker subsequently referred the bill to the committee on Appropriation and other relevant standing committees of the House.





The N10.3trillion bill was submitted on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal law

