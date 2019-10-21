Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

In line with his pledge to the family of Late Dr Ferry Gberegbe, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has released N200 million to the Gberegbe family for the education of the kids of the deceased lecturer.Recall that Governor Wike announced a N200 million scholarship for the four children of Late Dr Gberegbe, directing the widow of the deceased to open bank accounts for each of the four children.This pledge was made during the governor’s condolence visit to the family.Dr Ferry Gberegbe, who was a lecturer at the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori was murdered by SARs Personnel at the Bori Governorship Election Collation Centre. His murder was captured live on Facebook.During the Condolence visit, Governor Wike said: “The State Government will offer a scholarship to the four young children left behind by the deceased. The Mother of the children should open a dedicated account for each of the children. The State Government will pay N50million to each of the four children for their education”.The Governor has officially released the said funds to the family of the Late Gberegbe. The money is meant for the training of the four children that the former academic left behind.