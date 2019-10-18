Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Police have arrested 18-year-old Elikor in Ejigbo for allegedly stealing tithes and offerings belonging to a church located on Furniture Avenue.DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos Command made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.Elkana said that one Pastor Moses of the said ministry had reported at Ejigbo Police Station about the stolen tithes and offering from the church altar by some unknown persons.“After a thorough and painstaking investigation conducted by Ejigbo police station, the suspect, Elikor was arrested.“He confessed to stealing the sum of N670,000 from the church boxes and also mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice.“Efforts are on to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to court,” he said.