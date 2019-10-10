Obtain and complete Form MVA 11 from Motor Licencing Authority (MLA).

Attend driving test with the appropriate authority for desired category of driver’s licence 11 Form

If successful, a certificate would be issued indicating the class of licence qualified for

Pay the prescribed fee to the Motor Licencing Authority (MLA).

MLA sends the Form to FRSC (IPC) for processing

Driver applicant proceeds to FRSC Information Processing Centre (IPC) for physical capture of photograph, finger print and signature.

Processed licence is sent to MLA for distribution to successful applicants

An experienced driver may in addition obtain trade test certificate Issues (3), (2) and (1) from the ministry of labour and productivity.

The minimum age for driving is 18 years

The terminal age for driving is 70 years

