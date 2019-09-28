 Zlatan Ibile under fire for mocking Tacha with ‘body odour’ song | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Zlatan Ibile under fire for mocking Tacha with ‘body odour’ song

Zlatan Ibile

Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, Nigerian singer better known as Zlatan Ibile, has come under intense criticism on social media after he made a song mocking Tacha’s “body odour”.

The talented singer took to his social media pages to share the footage after Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija show for acts of physical violence.

In the video, the singer is seen in a studio with four of his friends with bottles of perfumes, dancing and echoing the lyrics churned out by Zlatan.

The ‘Bolanle’ crooner also sprays himself with the cologne in his hand as he dishes out lyrics that make reference to the housemate’s “body odour”.


“Ah, what is smelling?! Tacha, you will not kill me,” he raps in Yoruba language.

The singer also promised to release the full song if he gets 150,000 comments.


“150k comments and I will drop this song !! If not I’m deleting the data of the song ZLATAN FT @tundeednut,” he wrote.


The video has sparked a flurry of backlashes on social media platforms especially Twitter.

Quite a number of users have condemned the video, labelling it “extreme” and saying it could have adverse mental effects on Tacha.

Some users, however, gave the song their full approval.

“Praise or shame her either way you talk about her. What @Zlatan_Ibile did is seriously uncalled for, that’s the stupidest thing i’ve seen this year #bbnaija #saynotocyberbullying” a Twitter user said.

“If anything happens to Tacha, Zlatan will be held responsible for making a hate video, is this how our so-called celebrities should handle stuff, you id*oitic Yoruba boy. You are a disgrace,” another user said.


