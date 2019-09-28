



Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, Nigerian singer better known as Zlatan Ibile, has come under intense criticism on social media after he made a song mocking Tacha's "body odour".





The talented singer took to his social media pages to share the footage after Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija show for acts of physical violence.





In the video, the singer is seen in a studio with four of his friends with bottles of perfumes, dancing and echoing the lyrics churned out by Zlatan.





The ‘Bolanle’ crooner also sprays himself with the cologne in his hand as he dishes out lyrics that make reference to the housemate’s “body odour”.

“Ah, what is smelling?! Tacha, you will not kill me,” he raps in Yoruba language.





The singer also promised to release the full song if he gets 150,000 comments.





“150k comments and I will drop this song !! If not I’m deleting the data of the song ZLATAN FT @tundeednut,” he wrote.









The video has sparked a flurry of backlashes on social media platforms especially Twitter.





Quite a number of users have condemned the video, labelling it “extreme” and saying it could have adverse mental effects on Tacha.





Some users, however, gave the song their full approval.





“Praise or shame her either way you talk about her. What @Zlatan_Ibile did is seriously uncalled for, that’s the stupidest thing i’ve seen this year #bbnaija #saynotocyberbullying” a Twitter user said.





“If anything happens to Tacha, Zlatan will be held responsible for making a hate video, is this how our so-called celebrities should handle stuff, you id*oitic Yoruba boy. You are a disgrace,” another user said.





Here is what some Nigerians had to say:





Tbh, that stuff Zlatan did was unnecessary. — Deacon Tolu⛪ (@Bams_Jnr) September 27, 2019



Tundeednut is busy dragging PeterPsquare on his page with her name, Zlatan is composing a hate song for her. Jaruma suddenly back off.

You think these things won’t push her to the point of depression? Would it be a surprise if Tacha goes to the brim of suicide?Tundeednut is busy dragging PeterPsquare on his page with her name, Zlatan is composing a hate song for her. Jaruma suddenly back off.You think these things won’t push her to the point of depression? https://t.co/U3RwVsaq8L September 28, 2019

Zlatan sang Bolanle. Ladies - that’s what we want. We need better life with a rich guy not broke guys.



Zlatan sang Yeye boyfriend. Ladies - Zlatan thanks for vindicating us. No broke guys allowed.



Zlatan sang Tacha. Ladies - Zlatan is body shaming her.



Feminists are DAFT!!! — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) September 27, 2019

Some people want to claim moral high ground on this Zlatan Video now.

Thank God Falz already said everybody is a motherfucking hypocrite. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) September 27, 2019

Tacha is now the victim because of Zlatan? Wait I don’t get. What are you people saying? As much as I know that some of the bants went too far, she brought it upon herself. Stop your hypocrisy cus when you’re insulting our president you don’t think of his mental health too. 🙄 — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) September 28, 2019

So let's goan cyberbully Zlatan for cyberbullying Tacha?! Are we stopping cyberbullying or transferring it from one person to the other as ur leaders suggest? This herd mentality shit is why Buhari rates his cattles more than you lot! 😩 — Ferdinand (@Ferdy_5th) September 27, 2019

Zlatan made reference to Ayefele's legs severally & the song banged but you were not worried about his mental health 😂 — . (@Ay0miide) September 28, 2019

She called Mike stupid.

She called Mercy a slut.

She called Omashola a barking dog and a chihuahua. She was rude and cruel to almost everyone.



Zlatan went a bit too far-

And I hope he doesn’t release the song-



But the truth be told,

Tacha was no angel.

No need sugarcoating it. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) September 27, 2019

Bro @Zlatan_Ibile u fucked up for that Tacha song wey u compose....u encouraging cyber bully or u wanna use her downfall to trend? pic.twitter.com/FSzineCaOd September 28, 2019

If anything happens to tacha, Zlatan will be help responsible for making a hate video, is this how our so called celebrities should handle stuffs, you id*oitic Youruba boy. You are a disgrace. — Funke Fatai ❤️ #BBNaija (@phunky___) September 28, 2019

Zlatan dem say they sabi you for Mapoly, say you sef get Body+Mouth odour. So it's safe to say you broke your own table. No be only tacha. pic.twitter.com/Gb2YULnPdC September 27, 2019

When South Africans were killing Nigerians Zlatan couldn’t drop a song about Xenophobia, but he’s quick to drop a track about Tacha trying to bully her calling it fun, bullshit. #BBNaija September 27, 2019

Zlatan just want to complicate issues.

He shouldn’t release that song, at least pity Tacha’s mental health.

Let’s spread love. — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) September 27, 2019

Monica Lewinsky has been mentioned in over 125 rap songs because she had an affair President Clinton.



Zlatan is about to release one song about Tacha and y'all crying.



Bitch you don't try to get yourself in the limelight and get upset that you're in the limelight. — Mazi Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) September 27, 2019

Zlatan put y'all words in a video now he's a bad person Twitter is toxic😑 — K.E.S.H.A✨👻 (@_ameenarh) September 27, 2019

But on a more serious note tho, Zlatan shouldn't release that song abeg. That's definately taking it too far — DemiThaCreator™ 👼 (@demithacreator) September 27, 2019

