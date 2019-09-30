



Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, has sent all staff of Shattima Model Primary School, Gusau, on indefinite suspension following the alleged desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the school.





Yusuf Idris, the governor’s director-general of press affairs, said the school has also been shut down pending an investigation by the state basic education commission.





NAN reports that pages of the Holy Qur’an were discovered around 11:00am on Friday in the school’s sewage.





Matawalle, who is currently in the US to woo investors, said the government will fish out “perpetrators of the act”.





“Government will deal ruthlessly with anyone with a hand in this dastardly act, however highly placed,” he was quoted to have said





According to the statement, the governor directed the immediate deployment of three additional security guards to all public primary schools in the state capital to beef up security.





He urged residents to be more vigilant and asked them to report suspicious movements in their areas to security agencies or Sharia commission officials for prompt intervention.





Several cases of alleged desecration of the Qu’ran had been recorded in the state.





The incidences reportedly occurred at Danturai Primary School, the state library, Farida General Hospital, Government Day Secondary School, Sabon Gari, and Rabi’a Jumaat Mosque, among others, all within Gusau metropolis.

