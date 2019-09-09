 Xenophobic attacks: T.B. Joshua weeps, calls for African unity (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Founder, Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua wept on Sunday following Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationalities in South Africa.



Joshua, who sang a unifying song, he personally composed, with African nationals was seen weeping, with tears flowing freely.

He called on Africans to unite as they needed each other and one another to grow.

Joshua called on all to say ‘no’ to Xenophobia by being united to defeat the evil.

Watch video here:





