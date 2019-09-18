Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, is currently appearing before the House of Representatives which had resolved to honour him over the free services offered by his domestic airline to evacuate Nigerians under xenophobic attacks in South Africa.The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, shortly after saying the opening prayers, asked that the Order Paper for Wednesday’s plenary be temporarily suspended to allow the lawmakers to receive Onyema for recognition.As the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, ushered Onyema into the chamber, several lawmakers approached him to embrace and shake hands with him.More lawmakers also approached the Air Peace boss where he was seated to greet him.“This is one of our epic moments in the chambers,” Gbajabiamila said.