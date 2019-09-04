Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Angry Nigerians set office of telecommunication giant, MTN on fire in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.Recall that Nigerianeye had earlier on Tuesday reported that MTN’s office had earlier been shut nationwide over attacks on South African companies in the country.See video:We learnt that the telecommunications company which was set ablaze by some irate Nigerians at night nearly affected other buildings but was contained by firefighters.Meanwhile, Earlier on Thursday, the company issued a statement condemning xenophobic attacks.“MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence,” the statement read.“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone’s voice to be heard. We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected — the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law.”Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had also discouraged Nigerians from reprisal attacks, saying most South African businesses in the country are being run by Nigerians.