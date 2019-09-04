Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has announced the cancellation of her upcoming show which was billed to hold on September 21 in South Africa.The songstress, who was scheduled to perform at DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” Tiwa tweeted.The singer was the only Nigerian artiste billed to perform at the two-day concert which was dominated by South African musicians like Cassper Nyovestand Dj KentTiwa’s announcement did not go down well with some South Africans who challenged her on Twitter.They said she had no fans in their country.To this, Tiwa said, “But yet I was booked to perform at the festival. This is a serious issue were NO ONE wins when blood is shed whether old videos or not. Issue needs to be resolved. We Africans (including South Africans) need each other.